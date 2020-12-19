UrduPoint.com
Trump Lambasts Media For Exaggerating Scale Of Cyberattacks, Hints China's Responsibility

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

The true scale of recent cyberattacks on US government agencies was greatly exaggerated by the media, outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, alleging that China rather than Russia could be behind the hacking attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The true scale of recent cyberattacks on US government agencies was greatly exaggerated by the media, outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, alleging that China rather than Russia could be behind the hacking attacks.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake news Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.

Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)," Trump said on Twitter.

The outgoing US leader, who has claimed fraud during the presidential election that resulted in his defeat, said the country's "ridiculous voting machines" could also have been targeted by hackers, "making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA."

