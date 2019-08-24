UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Lands In France For G7 Summit

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

Trump lands in France for G7 summit

US President Donald Trump arrived in France on Saturday for the G7 summit in Biarritz where the group of rich democracies will discuss global economic tensions, the environment and other big issues

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump arrived in France on Saturday for the G7 summit in Biarritz where the group of rich democracies will discuss global economic tensions, the environment and other big issues.

Trump landed in Bordeaux before transferring to a smaller version of Air Force One for the short hop to the Atlantic resort of Biarritz.

Related Topics

France Trump Biarritz Bordeaux

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Global Business Excellence Award 2019

1 minute ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues income tax r ..

2 minutes ago

It Modi wages war against Pakistan, it will be las ..

2 minutes ago

Sudanese Court Schedules New Hearing in Ex-Preside ..

2 minutes ago

Four women commit suicide in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

Boycott slams England for 'batting without brains' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.