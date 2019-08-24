Trump lands in France for G7 summit

US President Donald Trump arrived in France on Saturday for the G7 summit in Biarritz where the group of rich democracies will discuss global economic tensions, the environment and other big issues

Trump landed in Bordeaux before transferring to a smaller version of Air Force One for the short hop to the Atlantic resort of Biarritz.