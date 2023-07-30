Open Menu

Trump Lashes Out At Biden For 'Monumental Corruption'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has once again critiqued the administration of US President Joe Biden, accusing Biden of corruption.

"When we win the election a little more than a year from now, I will appoint a real special prosecutor to expose the monumental corruption of the Biden crime family once and for all," Trump said at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump said that the Biden family had profited from Ukraine and now the Biden administration is spending billions of American taxpayer Dollars on Ukraine.

The former US president once again took personal credit for the lack of confrontation in Ukraine, as well as Taiwan, under his administration. Trump emphasized that now, under Biden, China is "building military installations in Cuba."

Trump said that Biden wants him arrested because he is successful in his election campaign and stressed that there is "one chance to save" America, and that is the 2024 presidential elections.

"We need fair elections and we need borders," Trump said.

On Friday, Trump said that his possible sentencing would not stop his presidential campaign.

Earlier this month, US media reported that Trump's attorneys were told to expect an indictment against the former president for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

The indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party's leading candidate.

