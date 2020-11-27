UrduPoint.com
Trump Lashes Out At Media With Calls To Make Websites More Accountable For Content

Trump Lashes Out at Media With Calls to Make Websites More Accountable for Content

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused the media of deliberately targeting him by hiding his "real message" and called for a termination of Section 230 of the US Communications Act that envisions immunity for websites that publish third-party content

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday accused the media of deliberately targeting him by hiding his "real message" and called for a termination of Section 230 of the US Communications Act that envisions immunity for websites that publish third-party content.

"I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!," Trump tweeted.

He also claimed once again that the November 3 presidential election was fraudulent, just mere hours after he said that he would vacate the White House if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

The incumbent president also criticized Twitter and claimed that it makes up false "trends" and discriminates against conservatives.

"For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!" the president tweeted.

Biden has been projected to win the November 3 election by every major US media outlet and several of the most crucial battleground states have already officially certified Biden's victory. Trump has authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to his Democratic rival while refusing to concede.

