Trump Launches NATO Summit With Attack On 'nasty' France

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:10 PM

Trump launches NATO summit with attack on 'nasty' France

US President Donald Trump launched a two-day NATO meeting Tuesday with a blistering attack on France's criticism of the alliance and on "delinquent" members that do not pay their way

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump launched a two-day NATO meeting Tuesday with a blistering attack on France's criticism of the alliance and on "delinquent" members that do not pay their way.

At a news conference held to celebrate NATO's success in cajoling European allies to boost their defence spending, Trump lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron had tried to shake up the agenda for the London summit by branding the 70-year-old Western alliance "brain dead", but Trump slapped him down and warned he could see France "breaking away" from NATO.

"NATO serves a great purpose," Trump told reporters alongside alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I think that's very insulting," he said of Macron's comment, branding it a "very, very nasty statement essentially to 28 countries.

