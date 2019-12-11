Trump, Lavrov Discussed Potential Progress on Detained Citizens Issue - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed during a meeting possible progress that both countries can make on freeing detained citizens by the other country.

"President Trump welcomed continued engagement with Russia to address areas of mutual concern, including how the United States and Russia can take positive steps with respect to detained citizens," the statement said on Tuesday.