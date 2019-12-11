UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Lavrov Discussed Potential Progress On Detained Citizens Issue - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:40 AM

Trump, Lavrov Discussed Potential Progress on Detained Citizens Issue - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed during a meeting  possible progress that both countries can make on freeing detained citizens by the other country.

"President Trump welcomed continued engagement with Russia to address areas of mutual concern, including how the United States and Russia can take positive steps with respect to detained citizens," the statement said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Progress United States

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

3 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

3 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

3 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

4 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.