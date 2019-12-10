Trump, Lavrov Expected to Discuss Arms Control, National Security - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to discuss arms control and national security matters during their meeting later on Tuesday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said.

"It's incumbent upon any American president to try to build relationships across the globe, absolutely expected to talk about arms control, but also election security for example and national security for example," Gidley told Fox business.

Gidley said the discussions are critical to the well-being of the United States.

Lavrov is visiting Washington for scheduled meetings with Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss matters of importance to the US-Russia bilateral relationship.

Lavrov's visit comes a day after the Normandy format meeting in Paris - a long-awaited step toward resolving the Ukrainian crisis and mending ties between Russia and the West. The visit also comes against the backdrop of debates on the future of strategic arms controls as well as on the unresolved conflicts in Syria, Libya, Venezuela and North Korea.