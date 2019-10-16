UrduPoint.com
Trump Lawyer Giuliani Refuses To Comply With US House Subpoena In Impeachment Inquiry

Trump Lawyer Giuliani Refuses to Comply With US House Subpoena in Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he would not comply with a subpoena issued by House Democrats requiring him to turn over documents by today related to their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

"If they enforce it then we will see what happens," Giuliani told ABC news, adding that his lawyer has sent a letter to Congress notifying them he is not complying.

The chairmen of three committees of the US House of Representatives on September 30 sent Giuliani a subpoena demanding that he hand over text messages, phone records and other evidence related to their impeachment inquiry by October 15.

House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry on September 24 to probe whether Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival, Joe Biden.

Lawmakers initiated the inquiry after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, saying that Trump threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has denounced the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

The Trump administration has said it will not cooperate with the impeachment probe because the House did not hold a formal vote to authorize the inquiry.

