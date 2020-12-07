UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Lawyer Giuliani Says Feels Good After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:53 PM

Trump Lawyer Giuliani Says Feels Good After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, said on Monday that he felt good

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, said on Monday that he felt good.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that his lawyer tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the CNN broadcaster, citing a source, the lawyer was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital to undergo the necessary treatment on Sunday.

"Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I'm getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything," Giuliani wrote on Twitter.

Giuliani has been assisting Trump in challenging the results of the November 3 presidential election in key swing states, as the leader believes that widespread voter fraud took place.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Trump Georgetown November Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Zealand Captain may miss matches against WI, P ..

5 minutes ago

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

9 minutes ago

Intense battles on cards as seventh round of first ..

10 minutes ago

Fauci's "wear a mask" request tops list of notable ..

55 seconds ago

Four dacoits arrested in faisalabad

57 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares finish with losses

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.