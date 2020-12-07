Trump Lawyer Giuliani Says Feels Good After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, said on Monday that he felt good

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, said on Monday that he felt good.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that his lawyer tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the CNN broadcaster, citing a source, the lawyer was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital to undergo the necessary treatment on Sunday.

"Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I'm getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything," Giuliani wrote on Twitter.

Giuliani has been assisting Trump in challenging the results of the November 3 presidential election in key swing states, as the leader believes that widespread voter fraud took place.