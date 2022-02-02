Trump Lawyers Attempt to Quash Subpoenas in New York Attorney General Probe - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Lawyers representing former US President Donald Trump are attempting to quash subpoenas issued to him and his children ordering testimony as part of a civil investigation conducted by York Attorney General Letitia James into alleged fraud, according to court filings.

"Letitia James' extraordinary public statements - condemning Donald Trump's political views and promising to 'take on' Mr. Trump and his family, associates, and companies - is powerful evidence that the OAG impermissibly targeted Donald Trump's associates and companies for investigation and prosecution based solely on political animus. Such selective prosecution violates the Equal Protection Clauses of the Federal and New York States Constitutions and requires that the subpoenas be quashed," one court document said on Tuesday.

The lawyers argued that the investigation was launched to inhibit or punish Trump for exercising freedom of speech and political association and on those grounds formally requested the court to quash the subpoenas.

James initiated the investigation in March of 2019, following the testimony of Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen before Congress, in which he accused the former president of exaggerating his fortunes for more advantageous loan and insurance conditions while understating his assets' value in order to lower real estate taxes.

In December, James issued subpoenas to Trump and his children, requesting them to testify no later than January 7. In January, James filed a motion to obligate the former president and his children to appear for sworn testimony.