UrduPoint.com

Trump Lawyers Attempt To Quash Subpoenas In New York Attorney General Probe - Filings

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Trump Lawyers Attempt to Quash Subpoenas in New York Attorney General Probe - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Lawyers representing former US President Donald Trump are attempting to quash subpoenas issued to him and his children ordering testimony as part of a civil investigation conducted by York Attorney General Letitia James into alleged fraud, according to court filings.

"Letitia James' extraordinary public statements - condemning Donald Trump's political views and promising to 'take on' Mr. Trump and his family, associates, and companies - is powerful evidence that the OAG impermissibly targeted Donald Trump's associates and companies for investigation and prosecution based solely on political animus. Such selective prosecution violates the Equal Protection Clauses of the Federal and New York States Constitutions and requires that the subpoenas be quashed," one court document said on Tuesday.

The lawyers argued that the investigation was launched to inhibit or punish Trump for exercising freedom of speech and political association and on those grounds formally requested the court to quash the subpoenas.

James initiated the investigation in March of 2019, following the testimony of Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen before Congress, in which he accused the former president of exaggerating his fortunes for more advantageous loan and insurance conditions while understating his assets' value in order to lower real estate taxes.

In December, James issued subpoenas to Trump and his children, requesting them to testify no later than January 7. In January, James filed a motion to obligate the former president and his children to appear for sworn testimony.

Related Topics

Loan Lawyers Trump York New York January March December Congress 2019 Family Court

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

4 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

4 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

4 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

4 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>