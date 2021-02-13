Trump Lawyers Conclude Presentation at US Senate Impeachment Trial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Donald Trump's lawyers wrapped up the presentation of arguments to acquit the former US President in the impeachment trial paving the way for the Senate to debate and vote.

The defense team took about three hours to present the case out of the allotted 16 hours and criticized the US House managers for their failure to prove the connection between Trump and the January 6 incident at the Capitol.

"The House managers knowing it was not contested at all chose to spend 14-plus hours showing you pictures of how horrific the attack on the US Capitol was. They spent no time at all on connecting legally the attack on the Capitol to the 45th President of the United States, which is the only question that needs to be answered," Trump's top lawyer Bruce Castor Jr. said in the closing remarks on Friday.

Castor sought to prove that President Trump's speech on January could not have incited unrest at the Capitol as the unrest began while he was giving a speech, in which he called on supporters to protest "peacefully and patriotically," and noted that the former president's words have been distorted to show otherwise.

"At 11.15 am police security camera videos show crowds forming at 1st Street near the Capitol Reflecting pool. This is a full 45 minutes before President Trump even took the stage on January 6," Castor said. "Violent criminals were assembling at the Capitol over a mile away almost an hour before the President uttered a single word on the Ellipse.

You didn't hear that fact during the hours and hours of the House managers presentation, did you?"

Castor said Trump's controversial appeal to "fight like Hell" was similarly taken literally when it referred to using electoral leverage on Congress.

"What the President said was, 'If you can't get through members of Congress to do what you would like them to do, you Primary them.' That's the American way," Castor said. "President Trump said, 'Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.' And House managers took from that, 'Go down to the Capitol and riot.'"

Castor characterized the impeachment as an attempt by Democrats to silence free speech and criminalize the views of their political opponents.

"It's about silencing and banning the speech the majority does not agree with. It's about cancelling 75 million Trump voters and criminalizing political view points. It's the only existential issue before us. It asks for constitutional cancel culture to take over in the US Senate," Castor said.

In the subsequent question and answer period, which may last up to four hours, senators have the opportunity to asking Trump's lawyers and the US House impeachment managers questions about the case. The verdict may be passed as early as this weekend and is very likely to be in favor of former President Trump.