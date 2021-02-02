Trump Lawyers Deny Impeachment Charges, Seeks Senate Dismissal as Unconstitutional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump flatly denied insurrection charges that form the basis of his upcoming impeachment trial in the US Senate and claimed in a filing on Tuesday that the trial itself is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

"Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States respectfully requests the Honorable Members of the Senate of the United states to dismiss Article I: Incitement of Insurrection as moot, and thus in violation of the Constitution, because the Senate lacks jurisdiction to remove from office a man who does not hold office," lawyers said in a 14-page filing.