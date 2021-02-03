Trump Lawyers Deny Impeachment Charges, Seeks Senate Dismissal as Unconstitutional

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump flatly denied insurrection charges that form the basis of his upcoming impeachment trial in the US Senate and claimed in a filing on Tuesday that the trial itself is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

"Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States respectfully requests the Honorable Members of the Senate of the United states to dismiss Article I: Incitement of Insurrection as moot, and thus in violation of the Constitution, because the Senate lacks jurisdiction to remove from office a man who does not hold office," lawyers said in a 14-page filing to the Senate.

The Senate trial of Trump on House impeachment charges begins on Monday, featuring nine US House Democrats named as impeachment managers.

Trump's lawyers signaled in the filing that they plan to raise the former president's repeated charges of massive election fraud, claiming that Trump "exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect.

"

"Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President's statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false," the lawyers said.

Within the past week, Trump reportedly hired a new defense team that was willing to press his claims during the trial that he had been cheated in his bid for a second term. Trump lawyers named in the document included Bruce Castor and David Schoen.

The gist of the argument, the lawyers explained, is that local politicians and judges rewrote state election laws and procedures without approval of state legislatures under the "convenient guise of Covid-19 pandemic 'safeguards.'"

Pandemic-related changes in many states involved expansion of vote-by-mail procedures to reduce election-day contagion at crowded polling places.

In many statewide races, results appeared to shift from Trump to Biden when local officials counted blocks of mailed ballots, which tended to favor Democrats.