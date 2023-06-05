Trump Lawyers Meet With Justice Dept. Over Case Involving Classified Docs - Reports

The attorneys representing former president Donald Trump were at the Justice Department on Monday morning in an attempt to dissuade the government from charging Trump in connection with his alleged possession of classified documents, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The attorneys representing former president Donald Trump were at the Justice Department on Monday morning in an attempt to dissuade the government from charging Trump in connection with his alleged possession of classified documents, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The attorneys, including John Rowley and James Trusty, requested the meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in late May to discuss what Trump and his defense team have been calling unfair treatment by the appointed special counsel Jack Smith, the report said.

The meeting with Garland, as opposed to meeting with a Justice Department division chief, is notable because Garland, as Attorney General, has the authority to overrule the special counsel if he feels Smith has failed to follow Justice Department policies, said the report.

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed to lead the classified documents case in November, when Federal prosecutors started their investigation into whether Trump or his associates mishandled classified documents or obstructed efforts by the government to retrieve them.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and the other three criminal probes he is involved in, including charges of falsifying business records and the former president's alleged involvement in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.