Open Menu

Trump Lawyers Request Next US Court Hearing On January 6 Indictment For Next Week - Filing

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Trump Lawyers Request Next US Court Hearing on January 6 Indictment for Next Week - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Attorneys representing former US President Donald Trump filed a notice with the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, requesting a hearing on Trump's January 6-related indictment next week.

The court directed Trump's lawyers and prosecutors to provide potential dates for a hearing before August 11. However, Trump's team is requesting a hearing on August 14 or 15 in order to facilitate the presence of both his lawyers, according to the filing.

"President Trump will not appear. However, he would like to have both his counsel John Lauro and Todd Blanche at the hearing.

.. we would respectfully request a setting on Monday (after 12:00 pm) or Tuesday (all day) to allow for both Mr. Blanche and Mr. Lauro to be present," the filing said.

The government indicated that they are available any time on August 9, 10 or 11, the filing said.

The hearing relates to Trump's indictment on four criminal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy against rights, tied to Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe of the January 6 US Capitol riots and related efforts to change the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Riots Lawyers Trump Columbia United States January August Criminals 2020 All Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

51 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

49 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

53 minutes ago
Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

49 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

49 minutes ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

42 minutes ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

42 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

1 hour ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World