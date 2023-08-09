Trump Lawyers Request Next US Court Hearing on January 6 Indictment for Next Week - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Attorneys representing former US President Donald Trump filed a notice with the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, requesting a hearing on Trump's January 6-related indictment next week.

The court directed Trump's lawyers and prosecutors to provide potential dates for a hearing before August 11. However, Trump's team is requesting a hearing on August 14 or 15 in order to facilitate the presence of both his lawyers, according to the filing.

"President Trump will not appear. However, he would like to have both his counsel John Lauro and Todd Blanche at the hearing.

.. we would respectfully request a setting on Monday (after 12:00 pm) or Tuesday (all day) to allow for both Mr. Blanche and Mr. Lauro to be present," the filing said.

The government indicated that they are available any time on August 9, 10 or 11, the filing said.

The hearing relates to Trump's indictment on four criminal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy against rights, tied to Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe of the January 6 US Capitol riots and related efforts to change the results of the 2020 US presidential election.