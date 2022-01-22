UrduPoint.com

Trump Lawyers Tried To Hide Draft Executive Order To Seize Voting Machines - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide Draft Executive Order to Seize Voting Machines - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Former President Donald Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully tried to prevent congressional investigators from finding a draft executive order that he drew up but never issued to seize voting machines that might have been altered to fake November 2020 presidential election results, Politico reported on Friday.

Investigators from the US House Select Committee to probe the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, uncovered a draft executive order that would have directed the then-Defense Secretary to seize voting machines and a document titled "Remarks on National Healing," the report said.

The executive order would also have appointed a special counsel to probe the 2020 presidential election, but it was never issued and the remarks were never delivered, the report said.

But the draft executive order is dated December 16, 2020, and is consistent with proposals that lawyer Sidney Powell made to Trump at the time, the report said.  Two days later, Powell met with former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump administration lawyer Emily Newman and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne in the Oval Office, the report said.

In that meeting, Powell urged Trump to seize voting machines and to appoint a special counsel to investigate the election, according to an Axios news report.

A spokesperson for the US House Select Committee confirmed on Friday that the panel had received the last of the documents that Trump's lawyers tried to keep from it, according to the report.

