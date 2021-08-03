Trump Lawyers Will Not Block Testimony of Ex-Justice Dept. Staffers on 2020 Vote - Letter

The legal team of ex-US President Donald Trump will not prevent former Justice Department officials from testifying before Congress about Trump's possible attempts to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a letter of a team representative

"President Trump will agree not to seek judicial intervention to prevent your testimony or the testimony of the five other former Department officials ... who have already received letters from the Department," Trump's top ally Doug Collins wrote to one of the ex-officials, as quoted by Politico.

However, the letter indicates that if the committees request confidential information from other Trump administration officials or advisers, the ex-president's lawyers will take all necessary measures "to defend the office of the presidency."

According to Politico, the chairman of the US House Oversight Committee, Carolyn Maloney, wants a number of Trump officials to testify, in particular the former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, and the former acting Attorney General, Jeffrey Rose.

US President Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November 2020 presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump has been insisting that the election was fraudulent.� In all of his public appearances since Biden took office, Trump has been accusing the Democrats of having "stolen" votes from him, calling for election reform in the US

Several US election security agencies and the Justice Department disputed Trump's allegations of election and voter fraud. The Trump campaign lost more than 50 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in a failed bid to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The Congress approved the election results, and Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives for allegedly inciting a crowd of his supporters that broke into the US Capitol. The clashes resulted in the death of several people.