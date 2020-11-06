UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Lead In Georgia Shrinks To 0.2 Percentage Points With 99% Of Vote Counted

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Lead in Georgia Shrinks to 0.2 Percentage Points With 99% of Vote Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's lead in the state of Georgia has narrowed to 9,525 votes, about 0.2 percentage points, with 99 percent of votes counted, Fox news reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a judge in the US state of Georgia dismissed the Trump campaign's bid to halt the counting of ballots from the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Georgia's Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said that he expected the election workers in Georgia to finish counting the ballots by the end of Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Trump Lead Georgia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

3 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

3 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

4 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

3 hours ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

4 hours ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.