Trump Lead in Georgia Shrinks to 0.2 Percentage Points With 99% of Vote Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's lead in the state of Georgia has narrowed to 9,525 votes, about 0.2 percentage points, with 99 percent of votes counted, Fox news reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a judge in the US state of Georgia dismissed the Trump campaign's bid to halt the counting of ballots from the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Georgia's Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said that he expected the election workers in Georgia to finish counting the ballots by the end of Thursday.