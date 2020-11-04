Trump Lead in Key State of Georgia Shrinks to 2.6% With 93% of Votes Reported - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is winning in the state of Georgia by 2.6 percent after 93 percent of votes counted, official results showed early Wednesday morning.

The Republican incumbent leads his Democratic rival Joe Biden 50.7 to 48.

1 percent, the results posted by FOX news revealed. Trump earlier led by 7 points. The state carries 16 electoral votes out of 270 needed to secure US Presidency.

According to Fox projections, Biden is ahead of Trump with 238 electoral votes to 213, but the incumbent, according to a sympathetic broadcaster, has better chances to win five states out of remaining six.