Trump Leading Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll

Former US President Donald Trump leads both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign matchups for 2024, according to poll data reported by The Hill on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump leads both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign matchups for 2024, according to poll data reported by The Hill on Tuesday.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll places Trump ahead of Biden in a hypothetical matchup, with 47% and 41% respectively. Trump performed even better against Harris in the possible presidential race, leading her 49% to 38%, the poll found.

The poll results speak more to Biden's unpopularity than it does Trump's popularity, Harvard CAPS-Harris co-director Mark Penn said in the report.

The poll placed Biden's overall current approval at 39%.

Trump still remains the frontrunner among potential Republican Party candidates for the 2024 election, with 59% of Republican voters expressing support for his run for a second term. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are in a tight race for second, with the former receiving 10% support and the latter getting 11%, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 1,990 registered American voters between March 23-24 and weighted to reflect known demographics, the report said.