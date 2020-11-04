UrduPoint.com
Trump Leading Early In Indiana, New Hampshire - First Results

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

Trump Leading Early in Indiana, New Hampshire - First Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has an early lead in Indiana and New Hampshire while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes a lead in Kentucky with at least 1 percent of precincts reporting in the three states, early results from Fox news revealed.

Trump is leading 65.

7 - 32.6 percent in Indiana with 4 percent of precincts and in New Hampshire leads 61.5 - 38.5 percent with 1 percent of precincts reporting, the data showed on Tuesday evening.

Biden leads in Kentucky 52.3 - 45.3 percent with 10 percent of precincts reporting. Trump had a quick lead over Biden in the state when the first polls closed. 

More Stories From World

