Trump Leads Biden by 1% in North Carolina With Over 90% Reported - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump is now leading by one percent in the US swing state of North Carolina, official results revealed.

Trump has garnered 50% of the vote to Democratic challenger Joe Biden's 48.9%, results posted by FOX news showed Tuesday.

North Carolina is one of the nation's new swing states, carrying 15 electoral votes.

In the past half a century, it has endorsed only two Democrats for president - Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008. In 2016, Trump won in North Carolina by about 173,000 votes, nearly 4 percentage points, over Clinton. The growing rowing of non-White and college-educated communities improve Democrats' chances in the state. Trump trailed Biden in many pre-election polls, yet by fewer points than a margin of error.