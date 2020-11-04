UrduPoint.com
Trump Leads Biden By 13% In Pennsylvania With Nearly Half Of Votes Counted - Results

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump leads Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 13.7 percent in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, official results revealed.

Trump has 55.6% of the vote and Biden 41.9% with 47% of ballots counted, results showed on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are believed to play a decisive role in the election race. Together with Michigan and Wisconsin it comprises the Rust Belt, which in 2016 flipped red and landed Trump in the White House. Results may not be known in Pennsylvania, however, because of the record influx of mailed ballots which take longer to count.

