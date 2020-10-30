UrduPoint.com
Trump Leads Biden By 3 Points In Battleground State Of Arizona - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Leads Biden by 3 Points in Battleground State of Arizona - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) President Donald Trump leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Arizona, a Republican-leaning state that Democrats had hoped to flip in the upcoming presidential election, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

"[The] survey of likely voters in Arizona shows Trump leading Biden 48 percent to 45 percent. Little over a week ago, the Democrat had a 48 percent to 46 percent advantage. Two percent prefer some other candidate, while four percent are undecided," a press release explaining the poll said.

Among 70 percent of Arizona voters who have already cast ballots, Biden has a seven-point lead, the release said.

However, among the 95 percent of voters in the state who say they definitely plan to vote, Trump leads 48 percent to 46 percent, the release added.

Trump won Arizona, a state that has not voted Republican since 1996, with a 3.5 percent margin in the 2016 presidential election.

