Trump Leads by 7 in Georgia After 52% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump leads Democratic candidate Joseph Biden by about 7 points in the presidential race in the state of Georgia.

Trump leads 56-43% with 52 percent of votes counted, official results showed on Tuesday.

Georgia is one of about 12 states considered to be the most pivotal in the 2020 election. Pre-election polls had the race in a virtual tie.