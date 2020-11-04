Trump Leads By 7 In Georgia After 52% Of Votes Counted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump leads Democratic candidate Joseph Biden by about 7 points in the presidential race in the state of Georgia.
Trump leads 56-43% with 52 percent of votes counted, official results showed on Tuesday.
Georgia is one of about 12 states considered to be the most pivotal in the 2020 election. Pre-election polls had the race in a virtual tie.