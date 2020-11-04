UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Leads By 7 In Georgia After 52% Of Votes Counted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:10 AM

Trump Leads by 7 in Georgia After 52% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump leads Democratic candidate Joseph Biden by about 7 points in the presidential race in the state of Georgia.

Trump leads 56-43% with 52 percent of votes counted, official results showed on Tuesday.

Georgia is one of about 12 states considered to be the most pivotal in the 2020 election. Pre-election polls had the race in a virtual tie.

Related Topics

Election Trump Georgia 2020 Race

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

6 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

8 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

8 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.