Trump Leads In Georgia After 11% Of Votes Counted - Fox News

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:20 AM

Trump Leads in Georgia After 11% of Votes Counted - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump took an early lead over his Democratic rival Joseph Biden in the presidential race in the state of Georgia, where 16 electoral votes are at stake, early results published by Fox news showed.

Trump has gained a 52.1-46.9 percent edge over Biden, with 11 percent of precincts reporting, Fox reported on Tuesday. 

