Trump Leads in Key State of Florida by Over 3% - First Official Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump leads in the battleground state of Florida by 3.27 percentage points, according to first official results.

Trump outpaces his Democratic rival Joe Biden 51.19 - 47.92 percent after 10,793,616 votes counted.

Florida with its 29 electoral votes is the third top prize among all states and the largest that regularly changes party colors. It backed a Republican candidate three times and twice supported a Democrat in last five presidential elections. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes.