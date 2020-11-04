Trump Leads In Popular Vote Count, Biden Has More Electoral Delegates - Fox
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump leads the presidential election in terms of popular vote counts, while his Democratic rival Joseph Biden outstrips him in electoral delegates, Fox news early results revealed on Tuesday.
Trump has gained 50 percent of the popular vote, against Biden's 48.8 percent, while Biden leads 91-73 in electoral delegates.