Trump Leads in Texas by 5 Points, Biden Up 1% in Ohio - Battleground Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump is up by 5 percent among likely voters in the toss-up state of Texas while his rival Joe Biden has a one point edge in Ohio, a Quinnipiac University Poll revealed on Thursday.

Texas and Ohio are among the ten largest so-called "battleground" or "swing" states that many believe could be decisive in determining the outcome in November.

Trump leads by a 50-45% margin in Texas while Biden has a 48-47% edge in Ohio, according to the poll of likely voters.

The pollster said the previous polls taken in these states are not comparable because those were of registered voters, not likely voters.

That said, a Quinnipiac survey of registered voters in July showed Biden actually ahead in Texas by one point (45-44%) and up in Ohio by a point in June.

The poll also revealed that in both states Trump is the more favorable candidate for handling the economy, military and for keeping families safe.

According to an average of the most recent eight polls published on Realclearpolitics.com (RCP), the former vice president leads by 7 percent nationally, more than a point higher from the 5.8% on September 17. In Texas, Trump's lead is 3.6 percent and in Ohio Biden is up 1.3%.