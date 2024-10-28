Trump leads New York rally as Harris targets grassroots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Donald Trump will take to the stage Sunday at a famous New York arena before thousands of supporters in the Democratic stronghold city, seeking a blitz of attention in the final stretch of one of America's closest ever White House races.

Several of the opening speakers at the 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden venue drew cheers from the crowd with attacks on his rival Kamala Harris, Puerto Rico and Latinos.

Trump will speak as he and Harris make their closing pitches, with polls suggesting a dead heat in the November 5 vote.

His rally at "The World's Most Famous Arena" is set to include backers like billionaire Elon Musk, who has personally hit the campaign trail for the ex-president.