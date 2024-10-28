Trump Leads New York Rally As Harris Targets Grassroots
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 08:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Donald Trump will take to the stage Sunday at a famous New York arena before thousands of supporters in the Democratic stronghold city, seeking a blitz of attention in the final stretch of one of America's closest ever White House races.
Several of the opening speakers at the 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden venue drew cheers from the crowd with attacks on his rival Kamala Harris, Puerto Rico and Latinos.
Trump will speak as he and Harris make their closing pitches, with polls suggesting a dead heat in the November 5 vote.
His rally at "The World's Most Famous Arena" is set to include backers like billionaire Elon Musk, who has personally hit the campaign trail for the ex-president.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From World
-
EU adopts extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs5 hours ago
-
Church must act faster against abusive priests: papal commission5 hours ago
-
Georgia to partially recount votes in disputed poll5 hours ago
-
One dead, several missing in Argentina hotel collapse5 hours ago
-
Bolivia 'going from bad to worse': At the barricades with Morales supporters6 hours ago
-
EU slaps extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs6 hours ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach?6 hours ago
-
US urges Sudan paramilitaries to halt deadly assault 'immediately'6 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results6 hours ago
-
England boss Borthwick has no qualms over starting Slade against All Blacks6 hours ago
-
Nature destruction an 'existential crisis' for humans, says UN chief7 hours ago
-
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA8 hours ago