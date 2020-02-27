Trump Leads Sanders by 7 Points in General Election Matchup - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump leads Senator Bernie Sanders by 7 points among likely voters in a theoretical general election matchup, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds Trump earning 50 percent support among Likely US Voters to Sanders' 43 percent," a press release accompanying the poll said.

Sanders has beaten Trump in 46 of 50 surveys taken within the previous 9 months, according to realclearpolitics.com. Rasmussen polls account for 2 of the four that show Trump winning.

Sanders is currently the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential Primary. Polling reveals that Democratic voters prefer a candidate who can beat Trump over policy issues.