Trump Leaves for Korean Demilitarized Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump flew to the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas on Sunday where he will briefly meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A US military helicopter with Trump on board set out to South Korea's northern border shortly past 2 p.

m. local time (5:00 GMT), according to the presidential pool.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet on the demarcation line at around 2:30 p.m. The US president said he just wanted to shake hands and say hello.