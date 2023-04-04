Trump Leaves Residence En Route to Manhattan Criminal Court - Sputnik Correspondent

Ex-US President Donald Trump has left his New York residence at Trump Tower for the Manhattan criminal court, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Trump waved to reporters and made a victory gesture on his way when leaving the residence.