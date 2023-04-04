Trump Leaves Residence En Route To Manhattan Criminal Court - Sputnik Correspondent
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 11:09 PM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Ex-US President Donald Trump has left his New York residence at Trump Tower for the Manhattan criminal court, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Trump waved to reporters and made a victory gesture on his way when leaving the residence.