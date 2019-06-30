Trump Leaves South Korea After Making 'Important Statement' by Crossing Into North

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump tweeted on the way back home on Sunday that his crossing into North Korea had sent an important message to all.

"Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un.

Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor!" he wrote.

Trump briefly stepped over the demarcation line separating North and South Korea at the invitation of Chairman Kim Jong Un, becoming the first US president to do so. The two also held an hour-long meeting in private inside the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone.