Trump Leaves Walter Reed Hospital, Heading to White House to Continue COVID-19 Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has left Walter Reed Medical Center and is on his way to the White House where he will continue to recover from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Trump walked out of the hospital Monday afternoon with a face mask on and waved at the media.

Earlier on Monday, Trump's medical team told reporters that the president has met all the criteria to be discharged from the hospital and that his condition has improved since he was diagnosed late Thursday.