Trump Leaves Walter Reed Hospital Heading To White House To Continue COVID-19 Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Leaves Walter Reed Hospital Heading to White House to Continue COVID-19 Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has left Walter Reed Medical Center and is on his way to the White House where he will continue to recover from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Trump walked out of the hospital Monday afternoon with a face mask on and waved at the media.

Earlier on Monday, Trump's medical team told reporters that the president has met all the criteria to be discharged from the hospital and that his condition has improved since he was diagnosed late Thursday.

Trump in a tweet posted about 20 minutes before leaving the hospital said he will be back on the campaign trail "soon."

The president is also expected to participate in the next presidential debate scheduled on October 15 in Miami, Florida, according to the Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

