Trump Left Chief of Staff in Dark on Al-Baghdadi Raid - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney learned about the operation to kill Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after it was already underway, US media reported.

Mulvaney was visiting his family in South Carolina when Trump announced the success of the raid in a Twitter message and the White House chief was only briefed on the raid later than night, NBC news said on Wednesday, citing five current and former senior Trump administration officials.

Trump's decision to leave his own chief of staff in the dark about the most important operation against a terrorist target since President Barack Obama approved the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011 supported growing reports that Mulvaney was likely to be replaced soon, the report said.

Mulvaney has been widely criticized since he appeared to admit aid to Ukraine had been delayed for political reasons at a press conference two weeks ago, apparently strengthening the case for the Democrats who are trying to impeach Trump and drive him out of office on the issue.