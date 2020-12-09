UrduPoint.com
Trump Legal Team Vows Further Legal Battles Beyond 'Safe Harbor' Deadline - Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) President Donald Trump's legal team is vowing to continue contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election in court beyond the so-called "Safe Harbor Deadline" on Tuesday, campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a joint statement.

"The 'Safe Harbor Deadline' is a statutory timeline that generally denotes the last day for states to certify election results," the statement said. "However, it is not unprecedented for election contests to last well beyond December 8... We will continue to champion election integrity until legal vote is counted fairly and accurately."

US law requires all state election disputes, including recounts and legal challenges, to be resolved by Tuesday.

It is called "safe harbor" because it provides time to ensure there are no issues when the Electoral College proceedings take place on December 14.

The Trump campaign and the Republican party are seeking redress to their grievances about acts of impropriety and election and voter fraud from the US Supreme Court in the case of the state of Pennsylvania.

Additional lawsuits against battleground states like Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin - which certified election results - have been filed, including by the state of Texas earlier on Monday.

