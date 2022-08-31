Trump 'Likely Concealed' Classified Material to Obstruct Federal Probe - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The US Justice Department said in a court document that classified records recovered from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida were likely concealed to obstruct the Federal investigation to recover the material.

"The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation," the Justice Department said in a 36-page filing late Tuesday night.

The Justice Department also released a photo of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8, which shows several documents with classified cover sheets that read "Top Secret.

" One of the documents seized had classified markings indicating human source intelligence.

Some of the documents seized from Trump's residence were so sensitive that FBI agents and Justice Department attorneys needed to gain additional clearance to review them.

The FBI raided Trump's residence for nine hours and took about two dozen boxes, including what it claimed were 11 sets of classified documents.

Trump has denied there were classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and said the raid was a continuation of the Democrats' political witch hunt against him to prevent him from running for president in 2024.