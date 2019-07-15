Trump Likely to Scrap New START Treaty to Spite Obama - Former Canadian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) President Donald Trump is likely to scrap the 2011 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia if he is reelected to a second term next year, retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik on Monday.

"It looks as if the entire arms control regime inherited from the Cold War will be gone in a few years," Armstrong said. "All that remains is the New START Treaty of 2011 [President Barack] Obama [negotiated] that Trump has said he doesn't like. So, if he's President in 2021, that's probably gone too."

Sir Kim Darroch, who resigned as United Kingdom Ambassador to the United States last week, said in leaked diplomatic cables to London that Trump's decision to discard the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was to spite Obama, local media reported on Sunday.

On Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate and Obama's former Vice President Joe Biden said that if he is elected in 2020 as the next president of the United States, he would seek to preserve and extend the New START treaty with Russia.

"Biden is running as Obama's heir, therefore it's not surprising that he would support START 2. He will probably claim he had a lot to do with it," Armstrong, the former charge d'affaires at the Canadian Embassy in Moscow, said.

The Cold War left four important arms treaties, Armstrong pointed out: The 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty (1972) forbade anti-ballistic missiles; the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty forbade intermediate range nuclear weapons; the 1990 Conventional Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty limited conventional weapons; and the 1991 and 2011 START treaties limited nuclear weapons.

"US President George W. Bush abrogated the ABM Treaty in 2002; NATO never ratified the modified CFE Treaty and invented so many new conditions that Russia, which had ratified it, pulled out in 2015 (under Obama); Washington has just pulled out of the INF Treaty (under Trump)," Armstrong said.

New START was currently the last remaining treaty of in the structure that had maintained nuclear and conventional arms control and underwritten peace and security in Europe, but despite Biden's pledge, it too now appeared to be on borrowed time, Armstrong warned.

"In all cases, the initiative [to destroy the treaties] has come from Washington although Moscow has, of course, been blamed," Armstrong said.

The current generation of leading Democrats had shown almost no interest in nuclear and strategic arms control and appeared oblivious to the consequences of scrapping those treaties, Armstrong observed.

"It's a good question whether anyone in the Democratic base is even aware of this reality or much interested," he said.

Biden's speech last week offered a possible last chance for Democratic Party voters to awaken to the issue and take it seriously, Armstrong noted.

"Maybe Biden can awaken people to the danger. Or is the Democratic Party too far down the rabbit hole of Trump conspiracies, PC obsessions and social justice warriors to notice important things?" Armstrong said.

Recent opinion polls have shown Biden still usually in the lead for the nomination among Democratic voters, but losing ground to such rivals as Senator Elizabeth Warren.