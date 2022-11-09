Trump 'Livid' After Disappointing Results for Republicans in Midterms - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump is "livid" and "screaming at everyone" following disappointing results for the Republicans in the midterm elections, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Trump adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump is "livid" and "screaming at everyone" following disappointing results for the Republicans in the midterm elections, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Trump adviser.

Although Republicans were favored to win the House of Representatives going into Election Day, the party has yet to secure a majority as of Wednesday morning. The Senate likewise remains a toss-up.

Trump endorsed a number of Republican candidates around the country, some of whom were defeated by their Democratic opponents.

"They were all bad candidates," the report cited the adviser as saying. "Candidates matter."

This adviser added that Trump would unlikely delay his expected presidential campaign announcement next week because "it's too humiliating to delay," while many unknowns remain.

Democrats are "outperforming" midterm expectations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier in the day.

Tabulation to determine control of the House and Senate continues in several key states, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin.