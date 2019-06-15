UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Lobbies Lockheed Martin CEO To Keep Plant Open In US 'Swing State' Of Pennsylvania

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:20 AM

Trump Lobbies Lockheed Martin CEO to Keep Plant Open in US 'Swing State' of Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) President Donald Trump in a statement said he called the CEO of US weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin about continuing Sikorsky aircraft plant operations in Pennsylvania which is considered a key state in US presidential elections.

"Just spoke to Marillyn Hewson, CEO of @LockheedMartin, about continuing operations for the @Sikorsky in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. She will be taking it under advisement and will be making a decision soon... While Pennsylvania is BOOMING, I don't want there to be even a little glitch in Coatesville - every job counts.

I want Lockheed to BOOM along with it!" Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

The closure of the Coatesville plant, where helicopters are manufactured, would affect some 465 employees, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pennsylvania is considered to be a key "swing state" in presidential elections because candidates from both major political parties usually have at least a chance to win it. The state is in the top six in terms of electoral votes and is also home to hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Job Philadelphia From Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

4 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

5 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

5 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

5 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

5 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.