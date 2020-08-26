Trump Looking at Executive Actions to Help US Airlines - Chief of Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump is looking to sign executive actions to help US airlines devastated by the coronavirus pandemic as stalled negotiations in Congress with his Democrat rivals hold out aid for affected US businesses, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday

"If Congress is not going to work, then this president is going to get to work and solve some problems," Meadows said during a live-streamed appearance hosted by the Politico news site. "Hopefully we can help out the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed."