Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:57 PM

Trump Looking at Signing Executive Orders to Help US Airlines - Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump is looking at taking executive actions to help US airlines that have been devastated by the novel coronavirus pandemic as stalled negotiations in Congress with his Democrats hold out aid for affected businesses in the United States, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) President Donald Trump is looking at taking executive actions to help US airlines that have been devastated by the novel coronavirus pandemic as stalled negotiations in Congress with his Democrats hold out aid for affected businesses in the United States, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday.

"If Congress is not going to work, then this president is going to get to work and solve some problems," Meadows said on a live-streamed appearance hosted by Politico. "Hopefully we can help out the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed."

Meadows' remarks came a day after American Airlines reported that it expected to lay off by October another 19,000 employees, or about 14 percent of its workforce, when Federal aid that protected those jobs expires.

On August 8, Trump signed four executive orders, including one that jobless Americans be paid $400 weekly under an upcoming coronavirus stimulus bill. Democrats led by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say the compensation is inadequate and have called Trump's executive actions, signed outside congressional approval, unconstitutional.

Meadows said on Wednesday that Trump was focused on getting Americans re-employed in a time of crisis.

"It's all about keeping people in jobs during this V-shaped [economic] recovery" that the administration hopes to achieve, he said.

Meadows blamed Pelosi for holding up the negotiations and expressed doubts the Democrat-led Congress will reach an agreement on another stimulus package soon.

"I'm not optimistic. I think the Speaker is going to hold out until the end of September and try and get what she wants in the funding," Meadows said.

Congress has so far passed four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that have approved roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

