Trump 'looking Forward' To Next Presidential Debate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:58 PM
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants the next debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden to go ahead despite his bout of coronavirus
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants the next debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden to go ahead despite his bout of coronavirus.
"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!" Trump tweeted.