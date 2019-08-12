UrduPoint.com
Trump Looks Forward To Meeting UK Prime Minister Johnson In 'Near Future' - White House

Trump Looks Forward to Meeting UK Prime Minister Johnson in 'Near Future' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump looks forward to meeting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the near future, the White House said in a readout of a phone call between both leaders on Monday.

"The President expressed his appreciation for the United Kingdom's steadfast partnership in addressing global challenges and looks forward to meeting with him personally in the near future," the release said.

Trump and Boris also discussed a wide range of mutual issues such as global security and trade, the release said.

On August 2, the White House said Trump plans to meet with Johnson at the G7 Summit in France later this month.

