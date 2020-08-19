Trump Looks Forward to Welcoming Iraq Prime Minister to White House - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump looks forward to meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on August 20, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday.

"The President looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Iraq [Mustafa al-] Kadhimi at the White House," McEnany said during a press briefing.

"The US-Iraq strategic partnership is based upon a common goal of stable, secure and prosperous middle East."