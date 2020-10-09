Trump looks to rescue election with rallies

President Donald Trump takes to the airwaves Friday while pushing for live rallies this weekend, despite questions over his recovery from Covid-19, in a frenetic attempt to catch up with challenger Joe Biden

With just 25 days before the November 3 election, Trump is frustrated, constrained by a coronavirus outbreak in the White House, and losing badly to Biden in the polls.

Friday, he was due to host what was billed as "the largest radio rally in history" on The Rush Limbaugh Show -- a popular right-wing chat show.

And late Thursday, in one of two lengthy interviews he gave to friendly right-wing hosts on the Fox television network, he announced tentative plans for a rally in Florida on Saturday and another in Pennsylvania the next day.

He was due back on Fox later Friday for an interview with another loyal host, Tucker Carlson, in what will be his first on-camera media appearance since testing positive for coronavirus last week.

"He is ready to go. He wants to talk to the American people, and he wants to be out there," Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox news.

Trump spent three nights in hospital with coronavirus last week and the rest of this week under treatment, but his doctor issued a statement Thursday that the president will be fit for a "safe return to public engagement" from Saturday.

There is widespread skepticism about Trump's true state of health given doctors' refusal to give key data, including precise explanation of when he was infected and when he last had a negative coronavirus test.

Some of what is known, such as his treatment with the steroid dexamethasone, suggests that his case may have been at least initially severe, raising the question of whether he would need to spend longer in quarantine.

Adding to pressure on Trump, congressional Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, were to unveil a bill Friday on creation of a commission to investigate Trump's fitness for the job -- or whether he should be removed under the constitution's 25th Amendment.

The speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said it was time to examine Trump's "disassociation from reality."