Trump Loosens Restrictions on US Foreign Aid to Bolivia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a presidential determination said he his removing restrictions on American foreign aid to Bolivia.

"I hereby determine that the provision of United States assistance to Bolivia in Fiscal Year 2020 is vital to the national interests of the United States," Trump said on Monday.

In November, then-President Evo Morales under military pressure stepped down from his fourth term in office and fled to Mexico.

Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik last month that the unrest that erupted in Bolivia after the country's presidential election was an ideal moment for the United States to successfully overthrow Morales.