UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Loosens Restrictions On US Foreign Aid To Bolivia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:00 AM

Trump Loosens Restrictions on US Foreign Aid to Bolivia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a presidential determination said he his removing restrictions on American foreign aid to Bolivia.

"I hereby determine that the provision of United States assistance to Bolivia in Fiscal Year 2020 is vital to the national interests of the United States," Trump said on Monday.

In November, then-President Evo Morales under military pressure stepped down from his fourth term in office and fled to Mexico.

Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik last month that the unrest that erupted in Bolivia after the country's presidential election was an ideal moment for the United States to successfully overthrow Morales.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Bolivia United States Mexico November 2020 From

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

6 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.