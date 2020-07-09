Trump, Lopez Obrador Sign US-Mexico Joint Declaration on Trade, Security Cooperation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday signed a joint declaration pledging to continue working together on trade and security.

"We'll sign a joint declaration committing ourselves to a shared future of prosperity, security and harmony," Trump said during the ceremony. "With this signing we pledge the close continued friendship between the United States and Mexico."

Lopez Obrador is in Washington to celebrate the launch of the US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement, which went into effect on July 1 to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Lopez Obrador said the new trade deal will help reverse the trade deficit the North American economies have with the rest of the world.

The trade deal is expected to add some $68 billion to the US GDP and create 176,000 new jobs in the country, according to reports.

The Mexican president's trip to Washington is his first abroad since coming into office in December 2018.